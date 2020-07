July 4th pet safety: Tips to reduce anxiety during holiday fireworks

Keep animals indoors in a safe, comfortable space.

Keep external doors and windows closed.

Be especially careful to keep pets away from doors as people come and go.

Play soft music, a calm television program or other ambient noise.

Walk dogs before dark.

Don't take dogs to celebrations with fireworks or loud noises.

Try calming pheromones.

Use calming shirts to ease their anxiety.

Pacing

Panting

Shaking

Hiding

Barking

Aggressiveness

Destruction

Attempts to escape

Alcohol & marijuana

Onions

Garlic

Grapes

Raisins

Chocolate - including baked goods

Sugar-free products with xylitol

Hot dogs

Hamburgers

Sausage

Ice Cream

Corn cobs

Bones

As fireworks light up the sky this 4th of July, the loud sounds may cause stress and anxiety on your pets.Dr. David Gonsky from West Loop Veterinary Care joined ABC 7 Chicago to give us some tips on how to keep your pets safe and secure.Summer thunderstorms and other loud noises can be very upsetting to cats and dogs, but this is especially true at this time as individuals set off fireworks.Dr. Gonsky says even easy-going pets can be startled or frightened by loud noises.He says most importantly, be sure to keep pets secure and under control. Many pets will jump a fence, run out an open door, or pull away from their walk.Check that all pets are microchipped, and have collar tags and that all contact information is up-to-date, as more pets are lost around the July 4 holiday than any other time of the year.Dr. Gonsky also reminds pet owners to be careful about foods near your animals.If you are having visitors, make certain that pets are secure or away from doors as guest come and go. Also, keep purses, bags and coats out of the reach of pets. Too often they get into sugar-free gum, over-the-counter medications, drugs, etc.If you are celebrating with cookouts, be aware that many of the foods can be problematic for pets.Fatty foods can cause many different products ranging from an upset stomach to a serious illness called pancreatitis. So, it's best to keep fatty foods out of the reach of pets.Other foods can cause a choking hazard or become stuck in a pet's intestines and require surgery to remove.It's always best to keep your pets on their regular diet. If you want to give them a treat, plain, fresh vegetables such as asparagus, carrots and green beans are good choices.Dr. Gonsky also said there are many anecdotal reports about CBD oil helping numerous conditions, including anxiety in pets. However, he added that we do not yet have scientific data to support the use of CBD for pets with anxiety, and pointed out that there is no clear guidance for dosing. How much is appropriate for a seven pound Chihuahua vs. a 70 lbs. Labrador retriever is unknown. There is no quality control, therefore there is no way to be sure what is in a given product, so he said he cannot recommend the use of CBD oil to help pets with anxiety or other problems. Dr. Gonsky did mention that he has had clients report good results with some CBD products for pets and anxiety.