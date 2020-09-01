Pets & Animals

PAWS offers $5K reward for return of cat stolen in Lakeview carjacking

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS is offering $5,000 for the safe return a cat stolen during a carjacking in Lakeview.

The cat, named Luna, was in a carrier inside the car which was taken at knifepoint Friday night. The car was found Saturday in North Lawndale, but it was empty.


The organization is offering $5,000 for Luna's safe return, no questions asked. They said she is microchipped.

The reward is being funded by a supporter who learned of Luna's story. Anyone who finds her should call PAWS directly.
