ANIMALS

100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns

EMBED </>More Videos

About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho before being rounded up.

About 100 escaped goats munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away Friday morning.

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.

The goats had been corralled near a local retention pond to eat weeds and other overgrowth, but -- perhaps noticing the grass was greener next door -- broke through a wooden fence to roam the neighborhood.

Kim and Matt Gabica own the animals as part of their business called We Rent Goats. They gathered the docile herd and said all 118 of the goats were accounted for.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimalsgoatanimal newsIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMALS
Zoo accused of painting a donkey, passing it off as a zebra
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Bear cub severely burned in wildfires nearly healed
Driver of pickup truck pulling trailer with hundreds of piglets killed in DeKalb County crash
More animals
PETS & ANIMALS
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Mother orca pushes deceased calf through waters for days
Pit bull saved after being chained to tree without food or water
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Round Lake mom dies in Fla. after family caught in rip currents
19-year-old man fatally shot in head in Albany Park
Woman hopes terminal cancer diagnosis will prevent deportation
Man throws 8-year-old off 31-foot water slide, police say
WakandaCon opens in River North
Couple takes wedding to father in Des Plaines hospice care
Prospect Heights condo fire victims can get donated items at local church
Show More
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'
Change of venue hearing Friday in Van Dyke murder trial
Schwarber hosts fallen CFD diver's sons at Wrigley Field
4 dentists accused in Las Vegas hotel room sex assault
More News