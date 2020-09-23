20 neglected dogs found at home near Thornton Township

COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- Twenty neglected dogs were found at a south suburban home Monday in an unincorporated area near Thornton Township.Authorities were called about 9:30 a.m. for reports of a neglected dog in the 15000 block of Hastings Drive, the Cook County sheriff's office said. When officers arrived, they found six caged dogs in a "very emaciated and malnourished condition."One of the dogs was dead, the sheriff's office said.Officers heard more barking inside the locked garage, but the homeowner wasn't home, the sheriff's office said. Authorities served a search warrant and rescued 14 more dogs which were also neglected.The dogs were between four weeks old and two to three-years-old, the sheriff's office said. They were taken to Chicago Animal Care and Control.An investigation is ongoing.