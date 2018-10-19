UPPER HANOVER TWP., Pa. --An animal cruelty investigation involving hundreds of animals has now stretched from Lehigh County to Montgomery County.
Officials raided a home in Upper Hanover Township on Thursday, where scores of animals - from snakes and skunks to alligators and tortoises - were recovered.
"We executed search and seizure warrants and we removed in excess of 240 animals from this property today," said Tracie Graham of the Montgomery County SPCA.
Several large tortoises were carried out after they were apparently found roaming in one of the bedrooms.
This is linked to a similar raid earlier this week in Macungie in Lehigh County when 100 animals including pigs , parrots and snakes were taken to a shelter. pic.twitter.com/ZhEEbrGdNl— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) October 18, 2018
Many snakes were found in plastic tubs. In some cases, the tubs were stacked four-to-five feet high inside.
"The smell was atrocious," said Graham.
Thursday's action was a follow up to a raid Monday at a house in Macungie, Pa., occupied by the same unidentified man and woman.
Again the stench of animal waste said to be overwhelming inside the house.
Recovered in that case were dogs, birds, large snakes and a pig.
An estimated 200 plus animals including ferrets and tortoises removed today by Montgomery County SPCA from a rented house in Upper Hanover Township. pic.twitter.com/MXXFLcUJYv— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) October 18, 2018
Officials are still not sure why the man and woman had so many animals in the two locations. Some wonder if they were dealing in exotic animals.
"You are talking in excess of 300 animals total between both properties," said Graham. "He claims that they are just his pets at this point."
An investigation continues at both locations. No charges have been filed.