29 cats mauled by pit bulls at Alabama animal shelter

DOTHAN, Ala. -- It was a startling discovery at an Alabama animal shelter after 29 cats were found mauled to death by two pit bulls that chewed their way out of a cage.

Some shelter officials said they believe old equipment at the shelter is to blame, reported WTVY.

Dothan Animal Services Director Bill Banks said he has never seen anything like this.

"These dogs just went on a rampage," Banks said.

Shelter officials believe the two pit bulls worked to escaped from their cage until they were able get to an enclosure full of cats.

"They chewed the chain link," Banks said. "Apparently they just kept pushing and pushing on the fence."

The dogs killed 29 cats.

"This is just an example of what can happen with old equipment," Banks said.

"I was pretty sickened," said Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward.

Commissioner Kenward said its time to meet the issue head on and build a new animal shelter.

"We would never as a city, would never want to sit back and do nothing about that," Kenward said.

The city recently laid groundwork for a new shelter, but city officials like Kenward said the issue has already been ignored for far too long.

"It's bad. It's overdue," said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba. "We are in the process of forming a group that we hope is going to turn into some type of public private partnership."

Now, city officials hope the deaths of these 29 cats will inspire progress.

"Sometimes tragedy causes us to move faster," Mayor Saliba said.

Animal control brought the pit bulls to the shelter just hours before they attacked the cats.
More TOP STORIES News