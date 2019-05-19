Niles police and fire officials rescue 3 baby ducks from sewer

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Three baby ducks are now safe after the Niles police and fire departments came to the rescue.Someone saw the little ducks fall into a sewer Sunday morning near N Milwaukee Ave and W Golf Rd in Niles. The person alerted nearby emergency officials who were already close-by responding to a crash.The Niles Police Department posted pictures of the rescue on their Facebook page.Officials say the rescue took only about 30 minutes and unfortunately no mother duck was to be found.The citizen who saw the ducks fall into the sewer is said to be taking them to a rehab according to the Facebook post.