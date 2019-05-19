Pets & Animals

Niles police and fire officials rescue 3 baby ducks from sewer

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Three baby ducks are now safe after the Niles police and fire departments came to the rescue.

Someone saw the little ducks fall into a sewer Sunday morning near N Milwaukee Ave and W Golf Rd in Niles. The person alerted nearby emergency officials who were already close-by responding to a crash.

The Niles Police Department posted pictures of the rescue on their Facebook page.



Officials say the rescue took only about 30 minutes and unfortunately no mother duck was to be found.

The citizen who saw the ducks fall into the sewer is said to be taking them to a rehab according to the Facebook post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnilesanimal rescuerescueanimalanimal news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Sunday afternoon
Police searching for suspects who beat, robbed person on Red Line train
Funeral arrangements set for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Confirmed measles case in Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, isolated showers Sunday
Newsviews: Summer Travel
Man crashes vehicle into Spring Grove home
Show More
Lightfoot to make last stop on listening tour Sunday
Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways
Quick Tip: Bank phishing emails asking for account information
Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Fort Worth found safe, police say
More TOP STORIES News