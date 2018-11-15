40 dogs rescued from Texas kill shelter in need of homes

Wright-Way Rescue in North Suburban Morton Grove is asking for the public's help to save more than 40 dogs rescued from a kill shelter in Texas.The dogs, dubbed the "Texas 40,"are part of a larger group of 800 dogs from Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg, Texas, a shelter working to reduce its nearly 70 percent kill rate. Wright-Way, a no-kill shelter, has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to transport the dogs across the country to find homes here.Most of the dogs coming to Wright-Way are puppies, which carry an adoption fee of $385. Adults cost $335. Fees include vaccinations, a microchip, vet check and spay or neuter surgery .The dogs will arrive at Wright-Way's admission facility in southern Illinois Friday and will be placed in foster homes throughout the weekend. They are expected to be available for adoption in the next two weeks."We have had a lot of interest in fostering, so we expect to find fosters for all of them," Jacoby Andrick, director of marketing and communications for Wright-Way, wrote in an email Thursday afternoon. "Either way, they will remain with us as we are 100% committed to finding them homes."Anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the Texas 40 can fill out an adoption or foster application on Wright-Way's website or call the shelter at 847-728-5434.Palm Valley Animal Center, which took in nearly 30,000 cats and dogs in 2017, had a 66.3 percent kill rate last year, according to Best Friends. From January through June 2018, the shelter had made significant progress, with about 56 percent of animals leaving the shelter alive. Nationwide, cats and dogs have a 68 percent survival rate, according to the No Kill Advocacy Center.