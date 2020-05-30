Dozens of dogs rescued from crawl space of Leyden Township home

LEYDEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of dogs were found living in the crawl space of a home in unincorporated Leyden Township on Monday.Cook County Animal and Rabies Control said the 43 dogs had everything from fleas, skin issues, missing hair and eye infections.The owner was allowed to keep one of the dogs but was ordered to seek veterinary care within 48 hours, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.The rest of the dogs were eventually taken to South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Ridge, according to officials.Foster homes have been found for almost every single one of the dogs, according to officials.No citations were issued regarding the animals, but the property was deemed dangerous and hazardous by the Cook County Building and Zoning Department Officer.