48 dogs rescued from South Side home

Chicago's Animal Care & Control rescued 48 dogs from a home on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Forty-eight small dogs and puppies were rescued Saturday morning from a home on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago Animal Care & Control received a call from a resident who was concerned about the number of dogs in a home. Authorities did not disclose where the home was located.

Officials found 51 dogs on the property, adding that the dogs looked healthy and socialable.

The dogs were surrendered after officials assessed the home and conferred with family members.

Animal Care and Control teamed up with seven rescue agencies to take 48 dogs from the home. They have yet to decide when the dogs will be available for adoption, as they are working out their veterinary care and foster care.

For more information, visit www.cityofchicago.org/CACC
