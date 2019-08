Talbott Hotel hosting dog fashion show to benefit One Tail at a Time animal shelter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Talbott Hotel is once again rolling out the red carpet for its much-anticipated Doggy Fashion Show and Pet Adoption Event.The event supports local animal shelter, One Tail at a Time.The afternoon of furry fun will feature illustrator Cara Dunning offering complimentary caricatures for dogs and humans alike as well as an adoption area where guests are welcome to meet-and-greet with rescue pets from One Tail at a Time.The Talbott Hotel's 5th Annual Dog Fashion ShowTuesday, August 27The Talbott Hotel and 20 East Restaurant, 20 E. Delaware. ChicagoFree, proceeds of food & drink from benefit One Tail at a TimeFor more information, Click Here