Pets & Animals

800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey

CAPE MAY, N.J. -- A 10-foot, 800-pound shark is being tracked right off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey.

OCEARCH tagged Miss May on Feb. 15, 2019, 40 miles off the coast of Mayport, Florida.

Credit: OCEARCH



According to OCEARCH, Miss May, a white shark, was tracked in the water near Cape May around 11 a.m. Tuesday.



Miss May was tagged in the same waters as another shark, a 10-foot, 464-pound male named Lando.

It's only the second time in 34 expeditions that OCEARCH has tagged both a white shark and a tiger shark in the same waters. Samples from the sharks will support 17 separate research studies around the continent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscape maynew jersey newssharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homes, streets flood in Westmont after heavy rain
Mayor Lightfoot to unveil 4th of July safety plan
Burbank teacher charged with sex assault, soliciting child porn from 2 students
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Naperville Ribfest kicks off in Knoch Park Wednesday
Giant pothole shakes Edison Park homes, raises safety fears
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: A little cooler Wednesday with storms later
Woodstock house featured in 'Groundhog Day' for sale
Missing man found dead in Chicago River in Lincoln Park
Cab driver charged with 2007 sexual assault after DNA match
New qualifying conditions for medical marijuana added as program becomes permanent
More TOP STORIES News