PETS & ANIMALS

9-pound Chihuahua killed by coyote in Deerfield backyard

EMBED </>More Videos

Honeybun, a 10-year-old Chihuahua, was killed by a coyote in Deerfield. (WLS)

By
DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
Janet Alonso said it happened in the blink of an eye.

Her 9-pound Chihuahua named Honeybun was killed Sunday after a coyote attacked her. Alonso heard the 10-year-old dog yelp for help and then ran out to the backyard.

"I just found her lying there, almost lifeless," she said. "Seemed like she took a few breaths and ... then she was gone."

In December, a coyote attacked a dog in Northfield around the same time as some were spotted in Arlington Heights.

Currently, coyotes are particularly aggressive because it's when they raise their young, an expert said.

"When a coyote sees another canine in its territory, it can't allow that," said Scientific Wildlife Management Wildlife Control Specialist, Rob Erickson.

Erickson has been trapping for more than 30 years.

"From now until August, the female is the aggressor because she's trying to protect the pups," he said.

The best advice for you? Do not let your animal off the leash and be outside with your pet.

Coyotes thrive in Illinois, even in the suburbs.

Alonso wants you to heed her warning to possibly, "save another puppy's life, or another dog, or someone from being bit," she said.

Click here to learn more about where coyotes thrive and how to spot them here

Click here for more about active coyote tracking
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogscoyotesDeerfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News