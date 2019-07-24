Pets & Animals

9-year-old girl tossed in air when bison charges Yellowstone tourists

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming -- Yellowstone National Park officials say a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists.

Park officials say the bison rushed the group Monday after some of the tourists approached to within 5 to 10 feet of the animal over at least 20 minutes.

The Odessa, Florida, girl was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family for treatment by emergency personnel. She was later taken to a clinic and released.

RELATED: Dive-bombing bird attacking joggers near Denver

Park officials did not disclose the extent of any injuries.

The incident occurred near Observation Point Trail, in the area of Old Faithful Geyser.

Injuries of tourists by bison and other wildlife occur regularly in Yellowstone, which gets about 4 million visitors annually.

READ ALSO: 7-year-old gets 1,000 stitches after dog attack at animal rescue
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswyomingattackpark
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Attack on girl, 15, in Chicago captured on cell phone video
CPD vehicles damaged outside South Loop station
Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting
ComEd releases guidelines for storm damage reimbursement
1 in custody after barricade situation in Lakeview hotel
55 people to benefit from organs of NC man killed in 'freak accident'
Show More
A US-born citizen who was in ICE detention for 3 weeks has been released
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects
TX woman charged with fraud after multiple claims Sonic gave her food poisoning
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News