christmas

Christmas puppy surprise! Girls cry tears of joy when their wish comes true

COMMERCE, Mich. -- Nicole Barclay of Commerce, Michigan, captured the moment her two young daughters, Emme and Ella, discovered the 10-week old golden retriever puppy, given to them as an early Christmas present at their home on Dec. 1.

Barclay told Storyful that the resounding request to Santa Claus this year was for a puppy. The girls, and their two-year-old sister, Ava, delivered their letters to Santa prior to Thanksgiving. Barclay and her husband, Brian, then spent some time researching and even meeting their new pet, Skye.

On Dec. 1, Barclay told her children that their parents were leaving the family home to attend a Christmas party, but were, in fact, going to collect Skye and bring her home. On their return, they drafted in the help of a neighbor, who was tasked with leaving the box containing Skye on the porch and ringing the doorbell.

The emotion evident in the video shows just how much this surprise meant to them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschristmas giftanimalbaby animalschristmascute animalsdogabc7 originalspuppy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters may board first
Queens Special Ed teacher sells Christmas trees around NYC
This Victorian Mansion Becomes a Gorgeous Christmas Manor During the Holidays
Check Out This Christmas Pop-Up Bar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Great Chicago Light Fight: Joliet man 'spreads the Christmas cheer'
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
Retired White Sox announcer 'Hawk' Harrelson' named Ford Frick Award winner
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Show More
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Local Market grocery store opens in South Shore
More TOP STORIES News