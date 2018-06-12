PETS & ANIMALS

Abandoned baby moose becomes fast friends with family dog

EMBED </>More Videos

The moose was eventually taken to Maine Wildlife Park by a biologist. (Shannon Lugdon/Facebook)

An abandoned baby moose became fast friends with a family dog and was able to find a new home thanks to the family's help.

On early Saturday morning, Shannon Lugdon and her family found the baby moose calling out for her mother in Maine. After some time, the family led the moose to a nearby brook to keep it away from the road.

Lugdon wanted to help the moose, but was advised by Maine Wardens Adrian and Nick to not get near the baby animal for 24 hours in case her mother came back, according to Lugdon's Facebook post.


The next day, Lugdon took her dog, Leo, out and to her surprise, Leo and the moose became "fast friends." She fed the moose, who they named Miss Maggie, a "grass, clover, water milkshake."

After meeting Leo, Miss Maggie followed around Lugdon and her family all day. She said the moose was very affectionate, getting close and cuddling up to her family.

Miss Maggie spent the day with Lugdon's family while the wardens arranged for a biologist to pick up the baby moose. She was eventually taken to Maine Wildlife Park in Grey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcute animalsanimalsanimal rescuewild animalspets
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News