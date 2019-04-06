baby animals

Adorable Asian baby elephant slips, slides, stumbles in mud at zoo in Australia

AUSTRALIA -- Just like humans, animals can have a little trouble staying on their feet when they are young.

And if you need proof, look no further than an Asian elephant at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Australia.

RELATED: 'Dumbo' live-action remake earns estimated $45M at box office over opening weekend

The calf does alright at first but perhaps trying to negotiate the mud wasn't such a good idea.

The elephant starts sliding and then loses its footing.

That definitely won't be a problem when it gets a little bigger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselephantsbaby animalscute animalselephantu.s. & world
BABY ANIMALS
Sea lion pup makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo
WATCH: Beluga whale calf born at Shedd Aquarium
California sea lion pup born at Brookfield Zoo
Hawk chick rescued, returned to nest in Medinah yard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News