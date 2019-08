EMBED >More News Videos Two people are taking their dog on a cross country tour to spread some joy and for the next two days, they'll be in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are taking their dog on a cross country tour to spread some joy and for the next two days, they'll be in Chicago.ABC7 Chicago welcomed Glee the Dog and Glee's owners, Jennifer and Jared Kasner to the studio Wednesday morning.The Kasner's said they hope to change the nation through positivity, and Glee couldn't happier to join them along for the ride.For more information or to follow their travels, visit their website and social media pages. Glee even has his own Instagram account.