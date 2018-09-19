PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Alligator caught on video in South Jersey . Watch the report from Maggie Kent on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on September 19, 2018.

By
MULLICA TWP., N.J. --
The search continues for a rogue reptile, spotted roaming around South Jersey.

Neighbors are keeping a close eye on their kids and their dogs after the small alligator or caiman, measuring about three to four feet long, was spotted in Mullica Township.

No one wants to cross its path, except animal control.

This reptile was spotted waddling around Jenna Alcantra's front yard along Hamburg Avenue on Tuesday.

"The police knocked on our door at 8:30 last night and notified me there was an alligator on the property," Alcantara said.

But even after a thorough two day search, cellphone video is still the most recent sighting of the creature.

"It's a little strange. I can't really fathom where this alligator came from," said Alcantara.

Police believe it was a pet that may have outgrown its tank and was set free, now roaming the creeks and woods.

We did some searching ourselves and found wild turkey buzzards, some white ducks, chickens, a hog - but no sign of a large reptile.

The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Commission just caught a caiman last week near Old Bridge, New Jersey and shipped him off to an alligator rescue in the Poconos, where they'll find a zoo or other habitat for the creature.

But for now, still no sign of one in Mullica Township.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsnew jersey newsanimal newsalligatoru.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Texas mayor shoots and kills 12-foot alligator
Baby squirrels freed from tail tangle
Shedd Aquarium beluga whale is pregnant
6 dogs rescued from inside hot moving truck in Streeterville
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Jon Burge, disgraced former CPD commander, dead at 70
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 testimony focuses on autopsy, injuries
Cook County Board chief of staff resigns amid allegation of 'inappropriate behavior'
Winner of $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot wants anonymity
Middleton, Wis. officials: Suspect dead after shooting at software company
Neighbors throw Sweet 16 party for Des Plaines apartment fire victim
Woman, 2 young daughters missing from North Side
2 found dead in Hammond home, police investigating
Show More
Police: Person may have pointed gun at children playing in Naperville park
3D-printed gun company owner accused of sex with minor
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Police: Man, 45, threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
More News