Local animal shelter seeks emergency foster parents, temporary homes for pets amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local animal shelter has a way for you to keep some company while staying home and practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heartland Animal Shelter in suburban Northbrook is trying to find temporary homes for pets, in case the shelter needs to shut down.

The shelter has more than 100 cats and dogs in its care right now.

Officials said they will provide all supplies for foster homes that can keep pets for two weeks or more.

Heartland Animal Shelter will also waive adoption fees for emergency foster parents.
