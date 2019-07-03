Chicago animal shelters preparing for influx of stray pets on July 4

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When the fireworks go off on Independence Day, your pet might make a run for it.Animal shelters across the Chicagoland area are preparing to welcome animals that leave home because they are afraid of the loud noises.Chicago's Animal Care and Control is currently full and is expected to be over capacity this weekend."If you leave your dog outside in the yard, then they hear this loud thunderous boom they may jump the fence or go under fence and take off," said Kelley Gandurski, who is Chicago Animal Care and Control's executive director.CAAC is the temporary stray hold for the city. Ideally, lost pets are reunited with their owners within a few days, but Gandurski said that does not happen too often."Most of the dogs and cats we see coming that are stray are not micro-chipped and without a microchip, the percentages are very low on getting them back to their owner," Gandurski said.Last July 4th, CAAC picked up 50 extra animals. To free up space, they partner with other shelters; PAWS Chicago is the largest."We are going to be there July 4th and 5th rescuing and pulling as many animals as we can into our program that will free up space to take in the influx, " said Sarah McDonald, who is a PAWS Chicago spokesperson.Besides an influx of dogs, summer is kitten season. There are plenty of kittens and older cats up for adoption.To encourage people to adopt, PAWS Chicago will be open July 4th, and CACC is waiving adoption fees for animals six months and older this weekend.Animal shelters are reminding pet owners to keep their dogs and cats inside during the firework shows, and to get them micro-chipped, to avoid an overload of strays.