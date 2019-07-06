Pets & Animals

Chicago animal shelters receive influx of stray pets on July 4

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- When the fireworks go off on Independence Day, your pet might make a run for it.

Animal shelters across the Chicagoland area on Wednesday were preparing to welcome animals that leave home because they are afraid of the loud noises.

Chicago's Animal Care and Control was already full and was expected to be over capacity this weekend.

"If you leave your dog outside in the yard, then they hear this loud thunderous boom they may jump the fence or go under fence and take off," said Kelley Gandurski, Chicago Animal Care and Control's executive director.

CAAC is the temporary stray hold for the city. Ideally lost pets are reunited with their owners within a few days, but Gandurski said that does not happen too often.

"Most of the dogs and cats we see coming that are stray are not micro-chipped, and without a microchip the percentages are very low on getting them back to their owner," Gandurski said.

CACC said Friday that it took in 27 animals on the Fourth of July, up from 22 in 2018.

To free up space, they partner with other shelters; PAWS Chicago is the largest.

"We are going to be there July 4th and 5th rescuing and pulling as many animals as we can into our program that will free up space to take in the influx, " said Sarah McDonald, a PAWS Chicago spokesperson.

Besides an influx of dogs, summer is kitten season. There are plenty of kittens and older cats up for adoption.

To encourage people to adopt, PAWS Chicago was open July 4th and CACC has waived adoption fees for animals six months and older this weekend.

Animal shelters are reminding pet owners to keep their dogs and cats inside during the firework shows, and to get them micro-chipped, to avoid an overload of strays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagosafety4th of julyholidayanimalfireworkspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot, killed a week after aunt fatally struck by CTA train
3 stabbed, 14 others injured at Navy Pier 4th of July festivities
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
Woman charged after leaving 2 boys in hot car
Elderly woman beaten, robbed in targeted West Side home invasion, police say
Park Forest under mandatory boil order through at least Monday
Motorcyclist killed in Cragin hit-and-run
Show More
Teen identified as suspect in Blue Bell licking: Police
Arrest made in stabbing, sex assault of Morgan Park teen: police
33 shot, 3 fatally, in 4th of July weekend violence across Chicago
1 charged in death of teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox in Gary
Plane crashes in wheat field in Iroquois County
More TOP STORIES News