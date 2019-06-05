Pets & Animals

Bay Area animal shelters see increase in huskies after 'Game of Thrones' ends

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bay Area animal shelters say the ending of the series "Game of Thrones" has created a husky boom.

Now that the show has ended so has the fondness to own a pet that resembles the "direwolf."

Many people bought husky puppies but the cuteness soon wears off and reality sets in. Huskies are extremely active and need lots of care as they get older.

Shelters say this is a good reminder when you get a dog to make sure its personality matches with yours and your lifestyle.

Karalyn Aronow with East Bay SPCA said, "We do try to discourage people from adopting an animal based on a look or perceived breed because we see so much variation with them that it's really difficult to make that match based on just a breed alone."

Just as an example, Contra Costa Animal Services says it has 11 huskies available for adoption right now. That's well above what it normally sees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniadogsentertainmentanimalanimal newsadoptionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will Co. ID'd
Chicago Weather: Rain leaves drivers stranded on flooded streets
2 senior citizens injured by falling tree branch in West Town
Pa. woman found dead days before couple at same resort
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, heavy rain Wednesday morning
Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $530M
Lee Daniels says Jussie Smollett not returning for final season of 'Empire'
Show More
'16 Shots' documentary premieres at U of Chicago
'Most annoying' award appears to mock autistic student
4-year-old calls out plane passenger for bad behavior
Chinese student enrollment at U of I takes hit
Nearly 8 million LabCorp patients may be affected in breach
More TOP STORIES News