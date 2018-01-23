The Animal Welfare League shelter in Chicago Ridge is not accepting dogs due to a respiratory illness among the dogs there.The facility in the south suburbs is not accepting stray or owner surrendered dogs, and temporarily halted dog adoptions, according to a weekend Facebook post.A group of dogs came into the shelter with what they thought was kennel cough, and then spread to other dogs. They are running tests to rule out a possible bacterial infection. The dogs are being kept in an isolated area and are under the care of our medical staff.The league's Wabash location in Chicago is still open for stray and owner surrender intake of dogs.Cat strays and owner surrenders, as well as adoptions, are not impacted.