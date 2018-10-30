Animals get Halloween surprises at Brookfield Zoo, Shedd Aquarium

Everyone deserves a little spooky Halloween spirit, and the Shedd Aquarium and Brookfield Zoo made sure even their animals got in on the festivities.The enrichment teams at both locations gave animals Halloween treats and seasonal decorations before the holiday.At the Shedd, skeletons, jack-o'-lanterns, gourds and skulls were put in some exhibits. Some of the decorations are edible, while others provide animals a chance to keep active in new ways, the aquarium said.Guests can see the decorations through Halloween, but there is no telling how long some of them will last after the holiday-especially the edible ones, which go fast, said Johnny Ford, Shedd's communications and public relations manager.The Brookfield Zoo prepared some delicacies with a spooky spin for its animals. Staff stuffed jack-o'-lanterns with mealworms for Pedersen, an anteater, and raw meatballs for Churchill, a serval cat. Kiinaq, a gray seal, was surprised with frozen "treat bags" filled with fish.