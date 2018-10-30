HALLOWEEN

Animals get Halloween surprises at Brookfield Zoo, Shedd Aquarium

EMBED </>More Videos

Everyone deserves a little spooky Halloween spirit, and the Shedd Aquarium and Brookfield Zoo made sure even their animals got in on the festivities.

Jonathon Sadowski
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Everyone deserves a little spooky Halloween spirit, and the Shedd Aquarium and Brookfield Zoo made sure even their animals got in on the festivities.

The enrichment teams at both locations gave animals Halloween treats and seasonal decorations before the holiday.

At the Shedd, skeletons, jack-o'-lanterns, gourds and skulls were put in some exhibits. Some of the decorations are edible, while others provide animals a chance to keep active in new ways, the aquarium said.

Guests can see the decorations through Halloween, but there is no telling how long some of them will last after the holiday-especially the edible ones, which go fast, said Johnny Ford, Shedd's communications and public relations manager.

The Brookfield Zoo prepared some delicacies with a spooky spin for its animals. Staff stuffed jack-o'-lanterns with mealworms for Pedersen, an anteater, and raw meatballs for Churchill, a serval cat. Kiinaq, a gray seal, was surprised with frozen "treat bags" filled with fish.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshalloweenshedd aquariumbrookfield zooanimalChicagoBrookfieldMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Unwanted Halloween candy solution
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
More halloween
PETS & ANIMALS
Brookfield Zoo welcomes 2 baby squirrel monkeys
Perfect Pet
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Teeny-tiny octopus found in marine debris
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop, driver charged
Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues
Target closing South Side stores in Chatham, Morgan Park
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in prison after transfer
Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics in tweets
IL health dept. reminds ambulance workers they must report felony convictions
'Boy Meets World' actor who played Mr. Feeny foils attempted burglary
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer with rain
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
New Rauner ad resorts to name calling
Staggering numbers of motorists ignore school bus warnings
No explosives found at Neuqua Valley High School
More News