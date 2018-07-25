April the giraffe, who starred in a livestream watched by millions while she was pregnant, is expecting once again, Animal Adventure Park confirmed on Wednesday.
She is expected to give birth around March 2019, the Associated Press reports.
The last time the viral mama was pregnant, millions watched her livestream from February through April. She became a sensation, inspiring copycat pregnant humans and even April merchandise.
The baby, her fourth child, was named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope. Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park told ABC News amid pregnancy rumors in November that Tajiri is very healthy and that April is an excellent mother to him.
"From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook, which has been a blessing," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.