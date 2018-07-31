PETS & ANIMALS

Are pups really pranked by 'What the Fluff' challenge?

EMBED </>More Videos

is our pets' reactions what they really seem? Or are we personifying our pups' perception of the prank? (WLS)

Steffie Drucker
A viral video "challenge" in which dog owners seemingly vanish into thin air left furry companions saying, "What the fluff?"

Here are the mechanics behind the "magic" trick: The owner holds a sheet or blanket between themselves and their dog then makes a quick exit as the barrier drops to the ground. Some dogs have been utterly indifferent while others seemed stupefied by the stunt.

But is the pet's reaction what it really seems? Or are we personifying our pups' perception of the prank?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsviralviral videodogsdogfunny video
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Missing 7-ft boa constrictor on the loose in Pa.
Colombian cartel offers reward for killing or capture of drug-sniffing dog
35 dogs removed from Ind. home after woman found covered in feces, maggots
VIDEO: Rare whale shark spotted off Florida coast
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of suspect in sex assault at Wrigley during Foo Fighters concert
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men
Child in the back seat? New Nissan feature will help you remember
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Teacher quits job to become shopper, now make more than $100K per year
Judge rules Van Dyke change of venue motion will be heard
Demi Lovato experiencing 'complications' from apparent overdose
Show More
North Carolina police department shut down after its chief is arrested
Police warn of 3 violent robberies on same SE Side block in July
Missing 7-ft boa constrictor on the loose in Pa.
Police: Doctor molested more than 25 kids over decades
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in NYC
More News