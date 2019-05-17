Pets & Animals

Arlington, Massachusetts bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized

Authorities in suburban Boston tranquilized a bear Friday morning after it climbed up a tree in the backyard of a home.

The bear had been wandering a residential area of Arlington, Massachusetts before climbing the tree. Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, police said the bear was successfully tranquilized. The bear then climbed down from the tree, with officers setting up mattresses around the tree.




After the bear came down, it was then loaded into a truck and driven away from the scene. The bear was not injured, authorities said.

Authorities said they would take the bear to a state forest or wildlife sanctuary in western Massachusetts.

Police had issued warnings to residents to stay away from the area of Washington and Overlook and to keep pets inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsbear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in killing of pregnant Chicago woman in court Friday
Chicago Weather Cleanup underway after storms drop hail, topple trees
2 young girls fight off naked man molesting them in their bedroom
4 indicted on federal charges in Edgewater carjacking of off-duty detective
THE 60: 'Hamilton' Chicago end date announced
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
Show More
Transition committees present report to Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot
Girl, 7, injured in St. Charles hit-and-run released from hospital
Child nearly hit by car failing to yield to school bus
Dental office under investigation after 4-year-old dies
Taco Bell Hotel: Luxury resort opens this summer
More TOP STORIES News