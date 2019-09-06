Pets & Animals

Aurora police officer rescues skunk stuck in cup

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An Aurora police officer stepped up to help an animal in need. The officer knew just because skunks are stinky doesn't mean they don't need a helping hand, as well.

Officer Johnathan Olsen and Lieutenant Steven Stemmet found the skunk with a cup on its head while they were out on patrol last week.

Officer Olsen had to move quickly, but managed to free the skunk. He didn't even get sprayed.

Once freed, the skunk scampered off down the street.
