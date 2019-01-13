PETS & ANIMALS

1/3 of Australian cat's 9 lives spent surviving venomous snake bites

Cat named Hank survives third run-in with snake

AUSTRALIA --
A domesticated cat named Hank in Australia recently survived his third venomous snake bite, thanks in part to his owner's caring nature and deep pockets.

Hank is recovering after a run-in with a tiger snake, a highly toxic species native to Australia.

It's the third time the cat's been attacked by a snake.

While Hank likes to venture outdoors, the cat's hobby has cost his owners over $10,000 in veterinary fees as they try to keep him alive.

Veterinarian Louise Pierce told the Seven Network that tiger snakes and brown snakes pose the greatest threat to domestic pets in the area, and encounters can become deadly very quickly.

Luckily for Hank, he's alive and well, though he does have a bit of recovery time ahead of him.
