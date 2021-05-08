Pets & Animals

Baby geese born on Peoples Gas building just in time for Mother's Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some workers on Chicago's North Side got a cute surprise!

A Canada goose was spotted with her six newborn goslings just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

The mother goose recently laid her eggs on the roof of the Peoples Gas building on Chicago's North Side.

The company thinks it's the same goose that hatched her eggs there last year.

The dad also showed up to help raise the little ones.

Both mom and dad are caring for their newborns.
