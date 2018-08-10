Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes its newest cast member.A baby mandrill was born on August 8 at the park.Mandrills are the largest and one of the most colorful species of monkey.They are found in African rain forests, though their habitat is disappearing.The birth is the result of a match made through the Species Survival Plan (SSP) by Disney Animal Operations manager Rebecca Phillips.SSP aims to ensure the responsible breeding of threatened and endangered animals.The baby's gender and weight are still unknown.Disney is giving it time to bond with its, mother, Scarlett.Park visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of Scarlett, the baby and its father Winston on Kilimanjaro Safaris.