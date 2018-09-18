SQUIRREL

Baby squirrels recovering at Wisconsin Humane Society after tails became entangled in nest

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby squirrels recovering at Wisconsin Humane Society after tails became entangled in nest.

CNN
Milwaukee, WI --
Five juvenile Gray Squirrel siblings are recovering after their tails became entangled with long-stemmed grass, strips of plastic that their mother used as nest material, and with each other.

A citizen found the squirrels and called the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The Center anesthetized all five squirrels and unraveled their tangled tails.

According to the Center, "It was impossible to tell whose tail was whose, and we were increasingly concerned because all of them had suffered from varying degrees of tissue damage to their tails caused by circulatory impairment."

They were eventually able to snip away the grass and plastic knot. It took roughly 20 minutes to free the young squirrels.

They will be monitored for a few more days to watch for tail necrosis caused by impaired blood flow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescue
SQUIRREL
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
VIDEOS: Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to people food
Meet Avocado Squirrel, the new Pizza Rat
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
Girl, 7, speaks out after squirrel attack
More squirrel
PETS & ANIMALS
Shedd Aquarium beluga whale is pregnant
6 dogs rescued from inside hot moving truck in Streeterville
7 injured when startled camel bucks at Pittsburgh circus
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
McDonald's workers strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at Coldwater Golf; drifter charged
Final round of Cook County property tax reassessments mailed to homeowners
Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
Man, 91, attacked in Chinatown
Bert and Ernie are gay, Sesame Street writer says
Man swipes over $5K in merchandise from Victoria's Secret
Show More
Rash of copper wire thefts in Hammond includes 3 high schools
Mixing business with pleasure in Chicago
Attorney general candidates square off in first forum
Rauner calls out Pritzker days before 1st debate
Police: Man rubbed produce on bare butt - then put it back
More News