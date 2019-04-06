u.s. & world

Bald eagle found shot dead in Arkansas; $6K reward offered for information

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle in Arkansas.

MONTICELLO, Ark. -- Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle in Arkansas.

A mature bald eagle was found dead on March 28, just outside of Monticello, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The female eagle's body was found near a nest, and it is believed that the bird was tending the nest at the time of death.

Veterinary staff at the Little Rock zoo have determined the preliminary cause of death as a gunshot wound.

A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information involved in this case is encouraged to contact the AGFC's Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltycrimebald eagleshootingu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
George HW Bush to be honored in new USPS Forever stamp
'Look what I did to her sons': President Trump responds to Barbara Bush's criticism of him in new book
17-foot python with 73 developing eggs found in nature preserve
Woman finds 22 half siblings through DNA testing site
TOP STORIES
Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in Glendale Heights
Cook State Attorney Kim Foxx says "this is personal" on calls for her to resign
Police uncover predatory towing operation
Police officer charged with beating 5-year-old
Nipsey Hussle memorial to be held at Staples Center on Thursday
17-foot python with 73 developing eggs found in nature preserve
Lori Loughlin's daughter lashing out in wake of college scandal: Report
Show More
Elderly carjacking victim shares new video
'Look what I did to her sons': President Trump responds to Barbara Bush's criticism of him in new book
More than a dozen power lines topple, trapping 2 people in car
Woman finds 22 half siblings through DNA testing site
Celebrate National Twinkie Day
More TOP STORIES News