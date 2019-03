BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. -- We're keeping a close watch on the nesting bald eagles near Big Bear Lake, California! The female just laid a second egg last week.The female eagle laid her first egg last Wednesday , and the second one Saturday evening.We're not the only ones on "eagle watch." A live stream of the nest has been garnering thousands of comments from nature lovers watching anxiously for the eggs to hatch.The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley. In the feed, you can see the parents taking turns keeping the eggs warm.If everything goes well, the eaglets should hatch in the early to mid part of next month.