Bald eagle rescued from New York roadway

An injured bald eagle that was found injured on a New York roadway was rescued by the Department of Environmental Conservation.

WATERTOWN, Ny. (WLS) --
An injured bald eagle was rescued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation this month.

On Feb. 20 at around 1 p.m., Environmental Conservation Officer Peter Jackson, was contacted by Jefferson County 911 dispatch regarding a bald eagle found injured on the side of County Rt. 24 in Oxbow.

The eagle is a female that was netted and tagged by DEC biologists with a radio transmitter in January of 2008 in Delaware County. The eagle is estimated to be at least 13-years-old.

It appeared that the eagle was feeding on a carcass along the edge of the road and may have been struck by a car.

When ECO Jackson arrived, it was apparent that the eagle had a broken left wing and was unable to fly.

The ECO used a blanket to secure the raptor and its wing to prevent further injury.

The eagle was then transported to North Country Animal Health Center outside Watertown, where it was treated for its injuries.

The eagle is currently recovering and doing well at the veterinary facility, where it is expected to make a full recovery and eventually be released back to the wild.
