Bald eagle removed from Indiana's species of special concern list

This Feb. 18, 2019 still photo provided by the Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge shows two males Valor I and Valor II and one female bald eagle, Starr, sharing a nest. (Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Bald eagles have been removed from Indiana's list of species deemed endangered or of special concern thanks to the bird's successful comeback in the state following reintroduction efforts in the 1980s.

The majestic raptors had all but vanished in Indiana by the late 20th century due to habitat loss and other factors.

But Indiana is now home to such a large bald eagle population the state Natural Resources Commission recently removed the birds' designation as a state species of special concern, the Herald-Times reported. That comes after Indiana upgraded bald eagles from a state-endangered species to a species of special concern in 2008.
