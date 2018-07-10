PETS & ANIMALS

Beagle dies after pit bull attack outside PetSmart in Michigan

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Michigan --
A PetSmart in Michigan became the scene of a deadly attack on Tuesday when a pit bull brutally attacked a beagle.

The pit bull reportedly escaped its owner's control and attacked the beagle.

"I think that's very scary. Extremely scary, because you don't expect that to happen randomly in a parking lot with your dog," pet owner Shelley Mayle said.

The beagle was rushed into the PetSmart for treatment, but the injuries were too severe to save him.

"Seeing their dog attacking this helpless little beagle. The pit bull's owner tried to step in and call off their dog, but the pit bull bit its owner's hand," Mayle said.

Witnesses say that this is just a harsh reminder to owners to always be aware of their surroundings.

"I know dogs that are unpredictable in certain situations. So, I think, maybe just having a better handle on your dog and knowing what you can and can't do," Mayle said.

Saginaw Township police wrote a citation for the pit bull's owner for violating the vicious dog ordinance.

Police say the pit bull seemed to have previous fighting injuries.

"Well it does show there was a previous incident. But we don't have any factual information to show if it was a wild animal that attacked the dog, or was it another dog that attacked the pit bull," Saginaw Township police chief Donald Pussehl said.

The pit bull was released back into its owner's care.

PetSmart issued a statement about the attack saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Gretta as a result of the incident. Our thoughts are with her pet parents during this difficult time."
