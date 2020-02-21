Pets & Animals

Bear seen wandering in Southern California neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
MONROVIA, Calif. -- A massive black bear was seen wandering in a Monrovia neighborhood on Friday morning, prompting a response from local news media, wildlife officials and curious onlookers.

The animal was spotted in 500 block of Hillcrest Boulevard about 5:30 a.m., making its way along residential streets and into nearby alleys.

At least one vehicle came perilously close to the bear in the middle of a street, driving past in the pre-dawn darkness.

Several news reporters arrived at the scene as the bear made its way into the front yards of several homes.

Whether the bear was the animal that was spotted in the same neighborhood on Thursday was unclear.
