Bear 'wanted' in honey theft

There were no witnesses, but the university posted a sketch of the bear who is believed to have stolen honey.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. -- Honey was stolen from three hives belonging to the Susquehanna University beekeeping club, and there is one suspect - a hungry black bear.

The bear damaged the hives and ate the honey, killing quite a few bees. There were no witnesses, but the university posted a sketch of the bear on a wanted sign.

"One of the hives was knocked over but stayed pretty much intact. The third hive was knocked over and some of the frames with honey on it was clearly taken out and eaten," said advisor Derek Straub.

Bees were probably in the feeders which got knocked off. They were stranded outside the hives overnight and that night it was in the 20s.

Now club members are concerned about honey production this spring.

"We were hoping in the fall that we might be able to get a second harvest in the spring but we arent too sure now. Were sure they lost a lot of honey in the bear attack,"

The bear came back the following night, so the bees have been moved off campus into protective custody.

The next step is to put protective electric fencing around the hives to keep predators away from the bees.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission set up a bear trap -- with donuts to lure the suspect.

"Were crossing our fingers that hopefully everything will work out and our bees will be healthy again within a month or two," Straub said.

The bear trap has been set up for three days so far but the bear has not come back.

The plan is to trap the bear and move it to a location with less people and less things to get into.
