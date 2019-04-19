Pets & Animals

Bobcat in Connecticut golf course attack tests positive for rabies

A bobcat that attacked a golfer in Connecticut was fended off by golf clubs before environmental police tracked it down and shot it.

Philip Krick Jr., general manager of the Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Sprague, said a foursome was near a bunker on the seventh hole at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when the cat attacked.

State environmental police Sgt. Christopher Dwyer says the bobcat jumped on the man's back, and his fellow golfers used their clubs to beat it.

The golfer, in his 60s, was taken to a Norwich hospital to be treated for scratches.

Environmental police tracked the bobcat to a culvert and shot it. It's thought to be the same animal that attacked a horse earlier Thursday.

Authorities said Friday that it had tested positive for rabies.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement the wildcat was taken for testing at the UConn Medical Lab, which confirmed it has rabies.

The golfer and the horse's owner have been notified.

Bobcats are common in Connecticut, but attacks on humans are unusual. The last report of a bobcat attack on a human in the state was in Bozrah in August 2014.

