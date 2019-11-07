cute animals

Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose

LACOMBE, Louisiana -- Mr. Biscuit the border collie showed off his sporting prowess when he effortlessly used his nose to nail a two-point shot while playing basketball with his owner Kyle Shaw.

RELATED: Dog helps puppy climb over pet gate in search of tasty snack

Shaw explains on Mr. Biscuit's Facebook page that the adorable pup that can add, subtract, multiply and divide. Shooting hoops is just one of Mr Biscuit's many tricks, which range from 'reading' playing cards to riding a skateboard. Shaw said he taught the dog to self-motivate to learn the tricks. "I use verbal and hand cues to let him know he's doing the right thing... it's the interaction and attention (the trick itself) that motivates him, not the food!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetscute animalsdogbasketballabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dog helps puppy climb over gate in search of tasty snack
Candy apple confection at Disney World lures drooling dog
CUTE ANIMALS
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
CACC waiving cat adoption fees in October
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Boyfriend arrested after woman stabbed to death in Belmont Central
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
Little Village's beloved paleta vendor dies
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
South suburban post office renamed after Tuskegee Airmen pilot
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Show More
Cresco Labs launches program to help minority entrepreneurs open marijuana dispensaries
140-year-old Tiffany windows being auctioned after surviving fire
Lightfoot meets with potential candidates as CPD Supt. Johnson considers retirement
House catches fire in Back of the Yards
8 students hospitalized after eating 'infused' edibles at South Side high schools
More TOP STORIES News