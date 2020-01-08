Boy, 6, bitten by coyote in Lincoln Park, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy was bitten by a coyote in Lincoln Park Wednesday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.Fire officials said the child was bitten in the 2400-blpock of North Cannon Drive in the northern part of Lincoln Park.According to officials, the boy and his mother ran onto a bus for shelter after he was bitten. He was then treated by paramedics and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.Further details about the incident, the boy's injuries and his condition were not immediately available.