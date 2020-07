EMBED >More News Videos Anyone planning to visit a Southern California beach this Father's Day weekend should keep in mind that great white sharks have recently been spotted off the coast.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- A boy escaped a close encounter with a shark thanks to a police officer, and it was caught on camera.An off-duty Cocoa Beach police officer was walking near the pier on Thursday when he noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board.He quickly got into the water and pulled the boy from the surf as the shark began to get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet at its nearest distance.