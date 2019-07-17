whale

Boy has incredibly close encounter with humpback whale

MAHAREES, County Kerry -- Talk about an incredibly close encounter. A boy came within feet of some friendly humpback whales while boating with his dad off the Irish coast.

The look on the boy's face says it all.

The video shows one of the whales swimming super close to the boat.

Another humpback rises from the water near 14-year-old Tomas.

He and his dad were reportedly shaking, "not with fear, but in awe."

