Pets & Animals

Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new Texas movie theater

PLANO, Texas -- There's a new movie theater in Texas that was created just for dog lovers.

K9 Cinemas in Plano provides a place for humans to watch their favorite movies with their canine.

RELATED: Houston couple creates 'beer' your dog will lap up
EMBED More News Videos

Pop a cold one for man's best friend! A Houston couple has come up with Good Boy Dog Beer.



They offer treats for your dog, bottomless wine and whiskey for you and comfy sofas for you both!



If you're under 21, the $15 ticket includes your dog's admission and free soft drinks instead of wine and liquor.

Of course, there are rules. You have to clean up after your pet and you must bring papers proving that your dog is up to date on all their shots.

In addition to movies, it also holds themed event nights, like Tuesday church, Wednesday karaoke and Thursday trivia.

You can find more information here.

RELATED: EaDo scores dog-friendly patio bar from Dynamo's Brian Ching
EMBED More News Videos

An inside look at Pitch 25 Beer Park, an EaDo area bar opened by Dynamo legend Brian Ching.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsentertainmenttexas newsmoviemovie theaterwineanimal newsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff asks DCFS to investigate if hospital followed protocols in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez case
1 killed in Bishop Ford crash
Man shot in Logan Square near Mayor Lightfoot's home
11 injured after CTA bus crash in Back of the Yards
Homeless teen becomes valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships
Meet Karli, new 'Sesame Street' character in foster care
Teen missing from South Austin for 9 weeks
Show More
5G network security risks could accompany innovation when Chicago devices upgrade, experts say
Ohio gov wants statute of limitations on rape charges lifted
Off-duty firefighter attacked while defending elderly couple
Contractor crushed to death at Pop's Beef in Dyer, Ind.
Tuesday marks Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first full day in office
More TOP STORIES News