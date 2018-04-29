PETS & ANIMALS

Bring your pups to Highland Park to strut their stuff

EMBED </>More Videos

K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore and the Park District of Highland Park will hold a one mile walk and a free expo on May 5. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore and the Park District of Highland Park will hold a one mile walk and a free expo on Saturday, May 5.

People with or without dogs may participate in the one mile walk which will benefit the non-profit K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore.

The expo will feature a variety of dog-themed exhibitors and activities including doggie massages, pet caricatures and portraits, dog tricks, demonstrations and more.

K9 Pup Strut & Expo
Date: Saturday, May 5
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Road in Highland Park
Admission: The Expo is Free. There is a fee associated with the 1-mile walk: Adult $30 in advance (same day $35); Students (15 or younger) $15 in advance (same day $20)
Goodie bags, t-shirts and dog bandanas for registered walkers while supplies last.
This event will take place rain or shine.
Register for the walk online by visiting www.k9pupstrut.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogseventsHighland Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News