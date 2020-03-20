brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo shares entertaining, educational videos on Facebook Live for kids amid closure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents looking for ways to entertain and educate their kids while they are stuck at home can now tune in to the Brookfield Zoo's Facebook page.

Animal experts at the zoo hope to keep people engaged by "bringing the zoo to you."

Specialists are doing animal chats on their social media for those who have isolated themselves to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



The videos will feature one or more of the zoo's charismatic creatures, sharing plenty of facts, as well as answer questions.

Upcoming live chats include Mexican wolves, dwarf Nigerian goats, California sea lions, and a tamandua.

You can check it out on weekdays at 11:00 a.m. while the zoo is closed.

