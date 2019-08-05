brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo to host Kids' Free Days

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Before the kids head back to the classroom, the family can hit the zoo to see some amazing animals!

The Brookfield Zoo is hosting Kids' Free Days August 5-7.

Admission is free for children age 11 and under. Regular adult admission fees and parking fees will still apply.

During Kids' Free Days, AMITA Health will be sponsoring a variety of family-friendly activities from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the zoo's Pavilions and throughout the park.

Kids will be to explore the inside of an ambulance, engage in fun health-related activities, enjoy a health snack (while supplies last), and meet some of the zoo's animal ambassadors.

The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Admission for adults is $21.95 and $15.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $14.

For more information, visit www.CZS.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldzoobrookfield zookids day
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rare albino alligator arrives at Brookfield Zoo
Sea lion pup makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Sea lion pup makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo
California sea lion pup born at Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo's new furry & feathery arrivals
Rare albino alligator arrives at Brookfield Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
53 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Dayton suspected shooter had 'hit list,' 'rape list,' classmates say
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday
Cleanup begins in Grant Park after Lollapalooza; Man dies after being transported from festival
1 dead after residential fire in Avondale on the West Side
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Show More
Victoria's Secret hires its first openly transgender model
Quick Tip: What to consider before lending your car
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Man runs 27 hours to celebrate 27 years of sobriety
Robbers pretend to ask for lighter or sell cigarettes on CTA property: police
More TOP STORIES News