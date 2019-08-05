Brookfield Zoo to host Kids' Free Days

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Before the kids head back to the classroom, the family can hit the zoo to see some amazing animals!
The Brookfield Zoo is hosting Kids' Free Days August 5-7.
Admission is free for children age 11 and under. Regular adult admission fees and parking fees will still apply.
During Kids' Free Days, AMITA Health will be sponsoring a variety of family-friendly activities from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the zoo's Pavilions and throughout the park.
Kids will be to explore the inside of an ambulance, engage in fun health-related activities, enjoy a health snack (while supplies last), and meet some of the zoo's animal ambassadors.
The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Admission for adults is $21.95 and $15.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $14.
For more information, visit www.CZS.org.
