Brookfield Zoo to host Kids' Free Days

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Before the kids head back to the classroom, the family can hit the zoo to see some amazing animals!The Brookfield Zoo is hosting Kids' Free DaysAdmission is free for children age 11 and under. Regular adult admission fees and parking fees will still apply.During Kids' Free Days, AMITA Health will be sponsoring a variety of family-friendly activities from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the zoo's Pavilions and throughout the park.Kids will be to explore the inside of an ambulance, engage in fun health-related activities, enjoy a health snack (while supplies last), and meet some of the zoo's animal ambassadors.The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Admission for adults is $21.95 and $15.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $14.For more information, visit www.CZS.org