Brookfield Zoo lemurs belly up to Thanksgiving feast

Brookfield Zoo served up a Thanksgiving feast on Wednesday to its lemurs. Like most family gatherings, they got to the table and just started digging in.This year's feast included sweet potato pie topped with popcorn, cranberry sauce, steamed vegetables, and a turkey made of monkey biscuits, honey and water.The ring-tailed lemurs were also treated to a Thanksgiving parade complete with floats that highlighted the zoo's Roosevelt Fountain, Chicago Wolves skating rink and even the Chicago skyline. Ramses the lemur couldn't resist stealing a snack of dried cranberries that donned each float.Those attending Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22 can also see a float from the Brookfield Zoo.And if you're looking for something to do before your own Thanksgiving feast, admission to the zoo is free on Thursday.